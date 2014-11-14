Ghana national oil company, Trafigura discuss $700 mln loan

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
ACCRA Nov 14 Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is in talks with commodities trader Trafigura and banks for a $700 million five-year loan at 4.43 percent to fund oil and gas projects, GNPC and a source close to the deal said on Friday.
GNPC said it would fund the loan through its mandated share of national oil revenue and did not need parliamentary approval.
Senior politicians from the ruling party and the main opposition told Reuters the loan should be subject to parliamentary scrutiny. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo in Accra and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Emma Farge and William Hardy)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.