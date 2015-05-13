Ghana power blackouts add to nation's economic woes

* President vows to fix energy crisis
* Some investors unconvinced by recovery plan
* Firms struggle due to outages, currency slump
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, May 13 Joseph Nyame was doing very well
as senior plant operator at the Sha-Sha Natural Fruit Juice
company near Ghana's capital Accra until a wave of power cuts
forced the firm out of business.
Now Nyame makes his living on the street, selling cheap
Chinese plates to office workers, a victim of the West African
nation's energy crisis. His dreams of getting ahead are on hold,
he said, as he unpacked plates in the small house he rents with
three other families.
"My heart is not in what I am doing," Nyame told Reuters.
"I'm a shift leader at the plant and that's what I do best. But
I have to look after the family so anything goes for now."
Economic growth in Ghana, once a favourite of investors in
Africa, has been slowed by a fiscal crisis that has forced the
government to seek International Monetary Fund support and
undermined its reputation abroad for financial management.
But it is the energy crisis that has most sapped business
confidence at home and angered ordinary Ghanaians ahead of
elections due next year.
Blackouts are a failsafe way to raise a nation's blood
pressure. In Ghana, they last for up to 24 hours, plunging homes
into darkness and cutting off fridges, TVs, water pumps and
fans. Costs for those who can afford generators have soared.
The frequent outages have acquired bogeyman status and the
slang word for power cut in the local Twi language, "dumsor", is
the subject of comedy skits, protest marches, and a hashtag
campaign, #DumsorMustStop.
The blackouts have become a symbol of Ghana's abrupt
downturn just a few years after it started producing oil in
2010, making a nation that already exported gold and cocoa one
of the hottest growth markets in Africa.
Restoring reliable power is critical for President John
Mahama ahead of next year's election. Discontent over power and
the economy could tip the balance in favour of opposition leader
Nana Akufo-Addo, whom Mahama narrowly beat in 2012.
The government says Ghana has a long term problem generating
enough power given that demand is growing at 10 percent a year,
but that argument has failed to soothe voters, prompting Mahama
to take personal responsibility for solving the problem.
He created a Ministry for Power in November and aides say he
is involved in the details of electricity generation.
"I, John Dramani Mahama, will fix this energy challenge," he
said in a state of the nation address in February.
MORE POWER COMING
Restoring power may prove no easier than stabilising an
economy beset by debt of nearly 70 percent of GDP, a stubborn
budget deficit and a weak currency. The cedi is down one-fifth
this year after falling 31 percent in 2014.
"Ghana's debt problems are very severe .... It is not easy
to achieve a turnaround," said Razia Khan, head of Africa
research for Standard Chartered bank.
Ghana agreed an aid programme with the IMF in April but
economists say pressure on the cedi shows investors
remain unconvinced. They also cite a 400 million cedi ($103
million) domestic bond sale that was open to foreign investors
but which was undersubscribed despite the IMF deal.
A senior African banker, who asked not to be identified,
described Ghana as a "basket case" economy and said his major
international bank would not invest there in the near future.
Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Reuters the
government has a clear plan to improve the economy and that
prospects were bright, not least given the influx of revenues to
come from new oil and gas fields set to open by 2018.
Ghana is also on course to deliver more than 3,000 megawatts
of additional power over the next five years, he said.
In the short term, that will include emergency power
generation by General Electric, as well as two floating
power barges from Turkish company Karadeniz Energy
Group.
In the meantime, people like Nyame have suffered more than
just the inconvenience of televisions going black mid-programme
or nights without fans in stifling heat.
Sha-Sha is part of the Shaaba Group, a Ghanaian company that
has laid off more than 200 workers to avoid closure. Local firms
on fine margins are most at risk but international companies
have also been hit by raised energy costs and higher import
prices due to the currency's fall.
Morgan Stanley has cut its 2015 growth forecast for Ghana
from 5 percent to 3 percent due to the power cuts.
Many local firms operate at half capacity to offset the
cost, said Adjei-Baah, head of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce.
"The fear is that they may collapse by December if this
power crisis is not solved," he said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)