FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时内
UPDATE 1-Ghana central bank cuts rates as inflation eases
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午1点13分 / 19 小时内

UPDATE 1-Ghana central bank cuts rates as inflation eases

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes, details)

ACCRA, July 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 21.0 percent on Monday, citing a downward trend in consumer inflation and the potential for higher economic growth on increasing oil output.

The cut, which economists had expected, reflected lower risks to inflation helped by a slightly stabler local currency, Central Bank Governor Ernest Addison told a news conference in the capital Accra.

"Barring any unanticipated shocks, the current stance of monetary policy and the expected stability in the exchange rate should ensure price stability," Addison said. Monday's cut was the third this year.

The bank expects headline inflation to continue to decline and converge toward its medium-term target of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points in 2018, he added.

In June, it was just above 12 percent, down from a peak of more than 19 percent in Mark last year.

Addison said the rate setting committee also expects increasing crude oil production, boosted by this month's launch of production at ENI's offshore Sankofa field, to lift economic growth.

Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, is under a three-year aid deal with the International Monetary Fund to restore fiscal balance and economic growth.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross/Jermey Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below