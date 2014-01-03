版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 02:49 BJT

BRIEF-Giant Interactive shares slide 4.9 pct in heavy volume

NEW YORK Jan 3 Giant Interactive Group Inc : * Shares slide 4.9 percent in heavy volume
