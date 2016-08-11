Canada's Gibson Energy says it turned down takeover offer

Aug 11 Oil transportation company Gibson Energy
Inc said on Thursday it had rejected a takeover offer
from a foreign buyer, calling it inadequate.
Gibson shares were up about 8.7 percent at C$17.41 in
Toronto.
The Calgary-based company, which had a market value of
C$2.27 billion as of Wednesday's close, said it would proceed
with a plan to divest its industrial propane business, and that
it was not seeking offers to sell itself.
Canada's Financial Post reported on Wednesday that Gibson
rejected a C$2.8 billion acquisition offer this month from a
Singapore-based private equity firm.
Gibson, which did not name the entity, said its board
decided to reject the offer after going over it with financial
and legal advisers.
Gibson said in July it hired RBC Capital Markets to advise
on a planned sale of its propane business.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)