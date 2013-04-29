版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 29日 星期一 21:56 BJT

Singapore GIC to sell Glencore bonds, to buy shares

SINGAPORE, April 29 The Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) has launched the sale of $250 million worth of convertible bonds of a unit of commodities trading firm Glencore International and plans to use the proceeds to buy Glencore shares.

GIC said in a statement the bonds, which will mature in 2014, will be priced versus a reference price of $5 and it may purchase Glencore shares at such reference price from potential investors in the bond offering, it said in a statement.

GIC, which analysts estimate manages about $300 billion worth of assets, was an early investor in Glencore's convertible bonds ahead of its initial public offering in 2011.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐