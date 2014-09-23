Singapore's GIC in talks to buy Carlyle's RAC for over 2 bln pounds -Sky News

Sept 23 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC , is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for over 2 billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

The British broadcaster said the sale to GIC was likely to end an expected share listing of RAC. Sky added that GIC might instead take a large minority stake in RAC before an initial public offering. (bit.ly/1riGeNv)

Sources told Reuters in June that RAC was considering an IPO this year in a deal that media reports have said could value the company at 2 billion pounds.

Sky said, without citing sources, that CVC Capital Partners had also expressed interest in buying RAC.

GIC, CVC, RAC and Carlyle were not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.6100 British pound) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Larry King)