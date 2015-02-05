Singapore's GIC buys 5 pct stake in TV ratings firm Nielsen

Wife of ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman killed in car wreck
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 5 percent stake in Nielsen NV , a leading provider of TV audience ratings data, for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing.
GIC Private Ltd disclosed its holding of common stock in Nielsen, which has a market value of $16.7 billion, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Feb 4.
Over the past year, GIC, ranked by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute as the world's eighth-largest fund with $320 billion of assets, has taken a series of stakes in businesses in both emerging and developed markets. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc named a new chief financial officer and five independent directors who were not on activist investor Jana Partners' slate, in a dramatic shakeup as the high-end grocer seeks to boost dwindling profits and a sagging stock.
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million