版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 12:16 BJT

Singapore's GIC buys 5 pct stake in TV ratings firm Nielsen

SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 5 percent stake in Nielsen NV , a leading provider of TV audience ratings data, for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing.

GIC Private Ltd disclosed its holding of common stock in Nielsen, which has a market value of $16.7 billion, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Feb 4.

Over the past year, GIC, ranked by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute as the world's eighth-largest fund with $320 billion of assets, has taken a series of stakes in businesses in both emerging and developed markets. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐