GIC leads $1.04 bln investment in office tower in downtown Manhattan

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
SINGAPORE Jan 25 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Paramount Group have formed a joint venture to acquire office tower "60 Wall Street" in downtown Manhattan for $1.04 billion.
The JV, in which GIC has a 95 percent share, is paying $640 per square foot for the 47 storey tower that also serves as the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank, a joint statement said.
GIC, which is among the more established real estate investors in the world, has more than 350 property-related investments in over 40 countries.
These include investments in the Time Warner Centre in New York and assets in the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.