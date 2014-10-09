Singapore's GIC sells London property to Norway's sovereign fund

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Oct 9 Singapore's sovereign fund GIC said on Thursday it had sold its 100 pct interest in a London property called Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre for 582.5 million pounds ($944.5 million) to Norway's sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management.
GIC acquired the asset from Merrill Lynch in 2007.
The property is a 585,000-square foot office complex located at 2, King Edward Street in London.
(1 US dollar = 0.6167 British pound) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid