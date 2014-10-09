Singapore's GIC sells London property to Norway's sovereign fund

SINGAPORE Oct 9 Singapore's sovereign fund GIC said on Thursday it had sold its 100 pct interest in a London property called Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre for 582.5 million pounds ($944.5 million) to Norway's sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management.

GIC acquired the asset from Merrill Lynch in 2007.

The property is a 585,000-square foot office complex located at 2, King Edward Street in London.

(1 US dollar = 0.6167 British pound) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)