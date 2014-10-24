GIC buys 5 pct stake in US-listed healthcare tech firm IMS

SINGAPORE Oct 24 Singapore sovereign wealth
fund GIC has bought a 5 percent stake in IMS Health
Holdings, a U.S.-listed technology firm servicing the
healthcare sector, for an undisclosed amount, according to a
regulatory filing.
GIC Private Ltd bought common stock of IMS Health earlier
this month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission
filing on Oct 23.
TPG Capital owns about 48 percent of IMS Health,
which has a market value of $8.7 billion, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
GIC is ranked the world's eighth-largest fund by Sovereign
Wealth Fund Institute, with an estimated $320 billion worth of
assets. The fund has the past few months taken a series of
stakes in information technology companies in emerging and
developed markets.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)