MF Global trustee's law firm bills $17 mln so far

By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, June 4 The legal team unwinding MF
Global Holdings' broker-dealer pocketed more than $17
million in legal fees in the first four months of the
bankruptcy, court filings show.
The team from law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, led by trustee
James Giddens, has been paid from the estate of MF Global Inc,
the broker-dealer unit, but not from assets that may belong to
customers, according to a filing on Mo nday in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan.
Giddens is seeking court approval for the fees, a
requirement for trustees appointed to wind down broker-dealers.
The fees cover the period from Giddens' appointment on Oct. 31
through Feb. 29. Fees incurred since then have not been
submitted to the court.
Courts can reject fees as unreasonable, duplicative,
unnecessary or otherwise improper. If fees were rejected after
being paid, Hughes Hubbard would likely credit the total toward
future bills rather than give money back, Giddens' spokesman,
Kent Jarrell, told Reuters in April.
Giddens' team has billed for roughly $20.1 million for the
four-month period, but is withholding 15 percent of the total
under an agreement with the Securities Investor Protection Corp,
an insurance fund for securities customers that taps trustees
like Giddens to liquidate failed brokers.
Giddens' own rate is about $894 an hour, which incorporates
a 10 percent reduction from his normal rate under the agreement
with SIPC, according to the filing. Giddens billed 424 total
hours in the four months, the filing shows.
Some of the key partners on Giddens' team have billed more
hours. James Kobak, who charges the same rate as Giddens, put in
749 hours, while bankruptcy partner Christopher Kiplok logged
about 675 hours at $691.55 per hour.
The full team, which includes nearly 130 lawyers and another
28 paralegals, has racked up more than 43,000 hours, according
to the fee submission.
SENSITIVE TOPIC
MF Global declared bankruptcy in October, revealing a huge
gap in the accounts of its commodities trader customers.
Giddens, charged with recovering as much money as possible for
customers, said the hole resulted from the improper use of
customer cash to cover a liquidity strain as the firm sank.
He has estimated the shortfall at $1.6 billion.
The U.S. Justice Department's bankruptcy trustee program is
scrutinizing legal fees. It held a hearing o n Monday in
Washington to get feedback on proposed changes such as asking
bankruptcy lawyers to work off a budget.
Fees concerning MF Global, where frustrated customers await
the return of their own funds, are a particularly sensitive
topic. Early in the case, customers criticized Giddens for high
rates charged in the liquidation of Lehman Brothers'
broker-dealer, which he also is overseeing, expressing concern
he would drag out MF Global's wind-down for his own benefit.
Jarrell maintained that Giddens "always has the interest of
the former customers in mind when it comes to cost and
efficiency," and has agreed not to bill for expenses usually
covered by a bankrupt firm's estate, like meals and taxi rides.
Customer advocates lately have shifted their criticism away
from Giddens specifically, and onto the overall compensation
system under U.S. bankruptcy laws.
"The dude deserves to get paid and he's done a good job,"
said James Koutoulas, leader of advocate group the Commodity
Customer Coalition. "But the system for bankruptcy fees is
ridiculous. Bankruptcy lawyers are probably the most overpaid
group of lawyers in the country. I'd feel a little more
comfortable if it was around, say, $12 million."
Giddens' reported fees are higher than the ones he turned in
after about the same amount of time in the Lehman wind-down,
when his team reported about $14.26 million. At that point,
Giddens' hourly rate was about $787, including a 10 percent
reduction under an SIPC agreement. The rate has increased over
time to mirror gradual increases in Hughes Hubbard's billing
rates, Jarrell said.
The firm has sought a total of nearly $200 million in fees
in roughly three-and-a-half years in Lehman, and has been
approved so far for about $172 million.
According to Giddens' court filing, the man hours have
included tasks as grand as executing the payback of billions of
dollars to MF Global customers, and as minor as making sure
customers were notified of public meetings.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.