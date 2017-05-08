CORRECTED-Elliott Management reports 15.3 pct stake in Gigamon

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
(Corrects from "Elliot" to "Elliott" throughout)
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
Elliott said the company's shares are significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.
The activist investor also plans to discuss with Gigamon's board opportunities to maximize shareholder value, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2qhlQ7H) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.