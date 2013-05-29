Gigamon sets IPO price range at $18-$20/shr

May 29 Data traffic management software maker
Gigamon LLC said it expects a price of between $18 and $20 per
share for its initial public offering of 6.75 million shares.
The company is selling 4.5 million shares in the offering,
while shareholders are selling the rest.
At the high end of the range, the IPO will raise $135
million and value the company at $589.2 million. ()
The Milpitas, California-based company, which operates
brands such as GigaVUE, GigaSECURE and GigaSMART, reported
revenue of $96.7 million for 2012.
Gigamon, backed by venture capital firm Highland Capital
Partners, expects to use the proceeds for working capital and
for investment in "complementary businesses, products and
technologies."
The stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "GIMO".
Gigamon, which filed for an IPO in July, listed Goldman
Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as the lead
underwriters.