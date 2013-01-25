Gigante in deal to open Petco stores in Mexico, Latin America

WRAPUP 7-China warns against force as North Korea prepares celebration
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexican supermarket and restaurant operator Gigante said on Thursday it entered a joint venture with U.S. pet product supplier Petco Animal Supplies to open at least 50 stores in Mexico and other Latin American countries over seven years.
No financial terms were disclosed. The first two Petco stores will open this year in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Gigante said in a release to the stock exchange.
Gigante will face tough competition from other local pet supply stores like +Kota, which has more than 100 stores in Mexico, mostly in or near the capital.
Gigante has been expanding outside its core supermarket operation in recent years, bringing in partners like office supplier Office Depot and Chinese food chain Panda Express to broaden its business portfolio.
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
(Adds quotes from head of research at Lipper) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 13 Investors' risk aversion was on display this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government-Treasury as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, with $396 million going into U.S.-based government-Treasury funds, Lipper da