UPDATE 1-G-III Apparel misses expectations, sees weak Q3

Sept 7 Clothes maker G-III Apparel Group Ltd's posted second-quarter earnings well below analysts' estimates and forecast a weak third-quarter as more discounts eat into its margins.

The New York City-based company's shares fell nearly 13 percent in after-market trade on Wednesday, after closing at $28.66 on Nasdaq.

G-III Apparel -- which licenses clothes and accessories under the Calvin Klein, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc , Cole Haan and Guess Inc brands -- forecast third-quarter earnings of $2.25-$2.35 a share.

The company also expects revenue of about $500 million in the current quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $2.35 a share on revenue of $503.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Some softness in the market prompted us to provide higher levels of support and discounts to our customers," the company's Chief Executive Morris Goldfarb said in a statement.

Many clothes makers and retailers have offered deep discounts to attract bargain-hurgry shoppers, as fears of another recession weigh on consumer spending.

For the quarter ended July 31, the company earned $1.6 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $3.0 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose almost 22 percent to $230 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 20 cents per share, on revenue of $213.9 million. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)