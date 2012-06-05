UPDATE 1-G-III Apparel sales beat estimates

* Q1 revenue rises 16.5 pct to $229.4 mln vs est $213.4 mln
June 5 G-III Apparel Group Ltd's
first-quarter sales beat market estimates as it provided
shoppers with more brands to choose from.
The apparel company, which reaffirmed its full-year outlook,
said it was building its sales volumes in a number of categories
that will lead to an improvement in operating margins.
G-III Apparel - which also licenses clothes and accessories
under the Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions brands -
said quarterly loss widened to $847,000, or 4 cents per share,
from $520,000, or 3 cents per share last year.
Sales rose 16.5 percent to $229.4 million, above analysts'
estimates of $213.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
G-III Apparel's shares closed at $24.00 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.