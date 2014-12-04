Gildan Activewear's quarterly profit rises 27 pct

Dec 4 Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc's quarterly profit rose 26.8 percent, helped by higher sales of its printwear and branded apparel and its acquisition of Canadian hosiery company Doris Inc.

Net income rose to $122.7 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 5 from $96.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $666 million.

Montreal-based Gildan also raised its dividend by 20 percent to 13 cents per share.