版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 19:10 BJT

Gildan's profit rises 47 pct as cotton prices decline

August 1 Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a 47 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher sales volume.

Net income rose to $115.8 million, or 94 cents per share, from $78.6 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2 percent to $614.3 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐