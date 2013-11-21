REFILE-Gildan finalizing plans for textile plant in Americas expansion

By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 21 Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc
is finalizing plans to build a new textile plant in
Central America, as the maker of Gold Toe socks and other basic
apparel aims to expand its operations in the Americas.
The Montreal-based company said on Thursday it plans to
spend as much as $350 million in fiscal year to end-September
2014 on a series of projects in the Americas. The company is
also looking to cut operational costs and expand its shelf
presence in North America and Europe.
The bulk of the company's operations are in the United
States and Honduras. The new investments in its home region come
as consumers and activists have been pressuring retailers and
the global textile trade about unsafe working conditions in
global manufacturing hubs including Bangladesh.
Gildan is in the final stages of choosing between two sites
for its textile plant in the Central America, where apparel
makers can take advantage of lower labor costs while still
snagging fast, duty-free access to the key U.S. retail market.
"One of the advantage of staying in this hemisphere is speed
to market," Gildan's president and chief executive officer Glenn
Chamandy said as he detailed the plans on a call to discuss
quarterly earnings.
Management declined to give further details but ruled out
Honduras as the company aims to diversify its geography.
Other projects include ramping up and modernizing
already-existing plants in Honduras and building a distribution
center in Honduras, a new sewing facility in the Dominican
Republic and two spinning mills in the United States.
That will add to the three other yarn-spinning mills in the
United States, as the company takes advantage of lower-cost and
reliable energy to make yarn, a semi-fabricated product that is
less labor-intensive than clothing manufacturing.
Its Bangladesh textile and sewing facility feeds
distribution centers throughout Asia and will remain the
"engine" of growth in the region this year, Chamandy said.
Even so, Gildan warned that retailers will increasingly look
to suppliers in areas with better safety standards and working
conditions, after a building collapse and fires have killed
thousands of factory workers in Bangladesh, one of the world's
major textile hubs.
"As there is more scrutiny in terms of building in these
countries, there are a lot of reputational risks," Chamandy
said.
"People are going to continue to look to produce more goods
in this hemisphere," he said.
COTTON PRICES, OUTLOOK
Gildan said it expects net revenues to grow to $2.35 billion
in fiscal 2014 from $2.18 billion in 2013 as higher sales in
printwear and branded apparel businesses offset inflationary
pressures.
Gildan will be "front-loading" its European distribution
business after missing out on sales due to capacity constraints,
particularly for its fleece products, Chamandy said.
Cotton costs will be relatively stable compared with last
year, though they are expected to be higher year-over-year in
the first half of 2014 and lower in the last quarter.
Cotton purchased during a recent price spike will hurt the
company's bottom line, said executive vice president and chief
financial and administrative officer Laurence Sellyn.
"Higher cotton costs in the first half are not currently
assumed to be passed through (to customers) ... as cotton prices
have declined significantly from the recent peak," he said.
Spot cotton prices on ICE Futures U.S. have tumbled
some 20 percent from an August high near 94 cents a lb, an echo
of the wild price swings that have roiled the cotton industry in
recent years.
The fiber market is still reeling from a price spike in 2011
that lifted prices to above $2.20 per lb, their highest since
the U.S. Civil War, before dropping almost as quickly.
The gyrations prompted waves of contract defaults and drove
mills to switch to lower-cost, synthetic alternatives.