2013年 5月 2日

Low cotton prices, higher sales boost Gildan's profit

May 2Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher sales across its printwear and branded businesses.

The company's net profit rose to $72.3 million, or 59 cents per share, from $26.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

