Feb 6 Canadian clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc posted a profit for its first quarter, driven by gains in its printwear business.

The company reported a net income of $35.3 million, or 29 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of $46.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal-based Gildan's net sales rose 39 percent to $420.8 million.