UPDATE 2-Apparel maker Gildan's forecast misses as cotton costs stay high

By Sneha Banerjee
Nov 21 Canadian clothing maker Gildan Activewear
Inc forecast first-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates, saying its cotton costs would remain high
because it bought the raw material before prices declined.
Gildan shares fell as much as 5 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday, even though the company reported a 9
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.
Cotton prices have fallen nearly 17 percent from a
five-month peak of about 94 cents per pound in August.
Montreal-based Gildan, which supplies T-shirts and other
basic clothing items to screen printers, said cotton costs in
the first three quarters of 2014 would be higher from a year
earlier.
The company told analysts on a post-earnings conference call
on Thursday that it could not raise prices of its cotton
clothing to pass on higher raw material costs.
Gildan, like other retailers, said demand would remain weak.
Retailers such as Macy's Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Best Buy Co Inc have responded to weak
demand by offering big discounts even at the risk of a decline
in margins.
Gildan forecast first-quarter earnings of 33 cents to 35
cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 42 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its 2014 profit forecast of $3.00-$3.10 per share was also
below the average analyst estimate of $3.15.
FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS
The company, which also makes private-label and branded
socks for mass-market retailers, has been shifting focus to its
own brands such as Gildan underwear and Gold Toe socks to raise
profit margins.
However, Gildan's fourth-quarter gross margins were nearly
flat at 28.3 percent as the benefits of cheaper cotton and an
improved supply chain were offset by lower net selling prices of
its printwear products.
"The real benefits to branded margins over time are going to
be the impact of cost savings from yarn spinning initiatives
(and) the leveraging of infrastructure that is already built to
support the company's retail initiatives ...," Desjardins
Securities analyst Chase Bethel said.
"There will also be a price impact because the Gildan brands
at department stores will be priced at a premium relative to the
Gildan brands sold at Walmart and other discount retailers."
Gildan, whose competitors include Hanesbrands Inc
and L Brands Inc, said its printwear sales rose 12.5
percent to $423.9 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net sales rose 11.5 percent to $626.2 million.
The company's net income increased to $96.8 million, or 79
cents per share, from $89 million, or 73 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Adjusted profit was 83 cents per share, in line with
analysts' estimates.
Gildan raised its quarterly dividend to 10.8 cents per share
from 9 cents.
The company's shares were down 3.5 percent at C$49.50 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen about 41 percent
this year to Wednesday's close.