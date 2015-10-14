Gilde launches sale of Swiss-based Spandex - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 14 Buyout group Gilde has
launched the sale of Swiss-based Spandex, a supplier of
materials for advertisers and graphics professionals, and has
asked investment bank Greenhill to organise the auction,
two people familiar with the deal said.
Prospective bidders have been asked to hand in tentative
offers by the end of the month for the wholesaler of products
such as high-quality films for signs, displays and durable
outdoor advertising as well as of equipment for printing,
cutting and laminating, one of the people said.
Spandex, which has annual sales of about 250 million euros
and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of about 25 million, is Europe's market
leader and competes with groups such as Igepa, Europapier and
Antalis.
The asset will likely attract interest from other buyout
groups vying to further consolidate the market in Europe and the
U.S. and Gilde is hoping to fetch a multiple of about 10 times
Spandex' core earnings, one of the people said.
Gilde was not immediately available for comment, while
Greenhill declined to comment.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze, editing by David
Evans)