China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Oct 23 Gilead Sciences Inc's drug sofosbuvir is safe and effective when used in combination with other therapies to treat hepatitis C, according to reviewers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Their review was posted on the FDA website on Wednesday ahead of a meeting on Oct. 25 of an outside panel of medical experts who will recommend whether or not the agency should approve the drug.
"The currently available data support a favorable benefit-risk assessment for the use of sofosbuvir as part of a combination regimen for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C," the reviewers said. "No major safety issues associated with sofosbuvir use have been identified to date."
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.