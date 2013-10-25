FDA panel unanimously backs Gilead's hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir

WASHINGTON Oct 25 A federal advisory panel
recommended on Friday that U.S. health regulators approve Gilead
Sciences Inc's experimental hepatitis C drug
sofosbuvir.
The panel voted 15 to 0 in favor of approval of the drug in
patients with two variants of the liver-damaging disease -
genotype 2 and genotype 3 - in combination with an existing
treatment, ribavirin.
If approved, it would be the first all-oral treatment for
genotypes 2 and 3.
The panel also voted unanimously to approve the drug in
patients with genotype 1 and genotype 4 variants in combination
with ribavirin and the injectible drug interferon in patients
who have not received prior therapy.
Genotype 1 accounts for roughly 70 percent of hepatitis C
cases. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its panels
but typically does so.