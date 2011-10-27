UPDATE 3-Gilead posts higher profit, seeks Quad approval

* Adj Q3 EPS $1.02 vs. Street view $1.01

* Revenue rises 9 pct to $2.12 billion

* Files for FDA approval of Quad HIV pill

* Shares slightly lower (Adds company comment, background, updates stock price)

By Deena Beasley

Oct 27 Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) third-quarter profit slightly beat Wall Street forecasts, and the world's largest maker of HIV drugs raised the lower end of its 2011 sales outlook by $100 million.

Gilead said it now expects full-year product sales of $8 billion to $8.1 billion as HIV drug purchases by state-run programs are expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, which ends in March.

The company also said it had filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its four-drug experimental HIV pill known as the "Quad" -- a development that Summer Street Research analyst Carol Werther described as "really positive."

The Quad -- which combines experimental integrase inhibitor elvitegravir and boosting agent cobicistat with Truvada -- is seen as Gilead's most important pipeline product.

Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast Quad sales of $1.53 billion by 2015, according by Thomson Reuters data.

Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead earned $1.02 per share in the quarter, just ahead of the average Wall Street forecast of $1.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 7 percent to $794.7 million, well short of the $841 million expected by analysts, but sales of older HIV drug Truvada rose 11 percent to $744.7 million, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $718 million.

Gilead reported a net profit of $741.1 million, or 95 cents per share, up from $704.9 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.12 billion. Analysts had expected $2.11 billion.

Gilead's shares, which closed at $42.11 in regular trading were slightly lower at $42.00 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon and Ted Kerr)