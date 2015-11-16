Gilead leukemia drug trial unblinded early due to success

Nov 16 A late stage trial of a Gilead Sciences
drug in previously treated patients with a particular
type of leukemia was unblinded early after independent monitors
determined the medicine provided significant benefit in delaying
worsening of the disease, the company said on Monday.
The study was testing Gilead's Zydelig in combination with
the standard treatment, Rituxan and Treanda, compared with the
standard treatment alone in patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL) whose disease had progressed after prior therapy.
Generally, when it becomes clear that a new drug will
succeed in a trial, the study is unblinded so that patients
receiving other drugs or a placebo can be offered the study
drug.
A planned interim analysis of data from the 415-patient
study by the data monitoring committee found a statistically
significant benefit in progression-free survival and overall
survival and ordered the trial to be unblinded, Gilead said.
Details of the trial and the magnitude of benefit will be
presented at a major medical meeting next month.
Independent safety monitors oversee blinded trials so that
they can be halted or unblinded early in case it is determined
that the drug is causing harm or if the benefit becomes clear so
that the medicine can be offered to placebo patients. A trial
can also be stopped for futility if monitors determine the study
is doomed to fail.
Gilead said it plans to submit supplemental regulatory
filings in the United States and Europe early next year with the
hope of expanding the Zydelig approval for use with Rituxan and
Treanda in previously treated CLL patients.
Zydelig, known chemically as idelalisib, is already approved
to treat CLL in combination with Rituxan (rituximab), and for a
type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in patients who have received at
least two prior therapies.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Dan Grebler)