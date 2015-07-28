UPDATE 2-Gilead hepatitis C sales beat Wall Street, sales outlook raised

* Q2 Hepatitis C drug sales total $4.9 billion
* Product sales rise 27 percent to $8.1 billion
By Deena Beasley
July 28 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Tuesday sales of its hepatitis C drugs hit a record of nearly $5
billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates as strong demand
offset pricing pressures and restrictions on patient use from
U.S. health insurers.
Excluding items, Gilead earned $3.15 a share in the second
quarter, beating the $2.71 average forecast by Wall Street
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gilead raised its outlook for full-year 2015 product sales
by $1 billion to between $29 billion and $30 billion. The
company's shares, which rose 2.3 percent to close at $113.07 in
regular Nasdaq trading, were up another 3 percent at $116.36
after hours.
Gilead faced a backlash from health insurers and other
payers when it launched in late 2013 hepatitis C drug Sovaldi at
a price of $84,000 for a course of treatment, followed last year
by next-generation drug Harvoni at a slightly higher price. The
regimens cure most patients of the liver-destroying infection.
The company acknowledged earlier this year that it had
negotiated price discounts for the two drugs averaging 46
percent with a range of payers in return for multiyear
contracts.
"As the market starts to become a bit more predictable in
terms of numbers of patients, payers will be more encouraged to
open the gates slightly," Paul Carter, head of commercial
operations at Gilead, said on a conference call, referring to
treatment guidelines put in place by payers looking to control
their costs.
He said Gilead expects 250,000 to 300,000 U.S. hepatitis C
patients a year to undergo treatment in coming years, with the
main variable being payer restrictions.
In Europe, Carter said there has been an early spike in
hepatitis C sales volumes as the most ill patients seek
treatment.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges called Gilead's
quarterly results "spectacular," adding that the higher 2015
sales forecast "suggests that there's substantial EPS upside
versus current consensus."
Product sales rose 27 percent to $8.1 billion, including
$4.9 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts
had expected hepatitis C drug sales of $4.27 billion, according
to Deutsche Bank.
Gilead, based in Foster City, California, also raised the
lower end of its full-year profit margin forecast to 88 percent
from 87 percent, while leaving the top end unchanged at 90
percent. It also lowered the range for its 2015 tax rate to
between 17 percent and 18 percent from a previous 18 percent to
20 percent.
"The company raised revenue and lowered expense guidance.
You can't ask for better than that," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Michael Yee.
Also on the conference call, Gilead Chief Operating Officer
John Milligan reiterated that the company, which had cash
holdings of $14.7 billion at the end of June, remains open to
deal-making in the form of small transactions, or large "perhaps
transformative deals."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and
Lisa Shumaker)