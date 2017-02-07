Gilead's quarterly profit falls, lower sales expected in 2017

Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday
posted lower fourth-quarter profits as fewer patients were
treated with its pricey hepatitis C drugs, and said total
product sales would be lower this year.
The company projected total 2017 product sales between $22.5
billion and $24.5 billion, compared with $30 billion in 2016.
Gilead's shares were down nearly 4 percent at $70.29 in
after-hours trading on the Nasdaq exchange,
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $3.1 billion from $4.7
billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead
said it earned $2.70 per share in the quarter, compared with
$3.32 per share a year earlier.
Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and
recently Epclusa totaled $3.2 billion, compared with $4.9
billion a year earlier. Wall Street analysts, on average, had
forecast hepatitis C drug sales of $3.2 billion, according to a
poll by Evercore ISI.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)