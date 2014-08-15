Gilead says wins favorable ruling on hep C drug

Aug 15 Gilead Sciences Inc said an
arbitration panel has ruled in its favor, rejecting patent
infringement claims from Roche Holding AG, related to
Gilead's hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi.
Roche initiated arbitration proceedings against Gilead in
2013, asserting exclusive rights over sofosbuvir by virtue of
its 2004 collaboration agreement with Pharmasset Inc. Gilead
bought Pharmasset in 2012.
Gilead started selling sofosbuvir under the brand name
Sovaldi in December.
The arbitration panel on Thursday determined that Roche
failed to establish any of its claims and is not entitled to any
damages or other relief, Gilead said in a regulatory filing on
Friday. (1.usa.gov/Xmtn2P)
Sovaldi, which costs $84,000 for 12-weeks of treatment, had
sales of $3.5 billion in the second quarter ended June.
Gilead shares were up 1 pct in premarket trade. They had
closed at $96.36 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)