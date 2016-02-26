版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 20:36 BJT

Europe gives positive opinion on Gilead's HIV drug cocktail

Feb 26 The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion regarding the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental cocktail to treat HIV.

Europe's drug regulator on Friday recommended approving haemophilia treatments from Biogen Inc and CSL Ltd as well as Eli Lilly & Co's psoriasis treatment. (bit.ly/1LhVgQZ) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

