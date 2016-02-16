FDA expands use of Gilead's liver drug to rare subset of patients

Feb 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
expanded the use of Gilead Sciences Inc's blockbuster
drug Harvoni to some hepatitis C patients in the advanced stage
of cirrhosis, including those who have undergone liver
transplant.
Chronic hepatitis C patients often develop scarring and poor
liver function also known as cirrhosis, which can lead to
complications such as bleeding, jaundice, fluid accumulation in
the abdomen and liver cancer.
The once-daily pill, used in combination with antiviral
ribavirin, was also approved to treat gentotype 1 and 4 liver
transplant recipients with compensated cirrhosis, a slightly
less severe form of the condition.
AbbVie Inc had identified cases of hepatic
decompensation and liver failure in patients with liver
cirrhosis who were taking its medicines Viekira Pak and
Technivie, the FDA said in October.
Harvoni had $13.86 billion worldwide sales in 2015.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)