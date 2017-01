Nov 12 Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its blockbuster hepatitis C drug, Harvoni.

The drug can now be used to treat patients with subtypes of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and in patients who are co-infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Gilead said in a statement (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)