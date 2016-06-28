版本:
U.S. FDA approves Gilead's hep C drug Epclusa

June 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc's drug for treating chronic hepatitis C virus infection.

The drug, Epclusa, is approved for use in combination with ribavirin.

Epclusa is the first drug to treat all six major types of hepatitis C virus infection.

Gilead shares were up 4 pct at $81.03 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

