UPDATE 1-Gilead's hepatitis B drug gets U.S. approval

(Adds details)
Nov 10 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved
its drug to treat chronic hepatitis B infection in patients with
scarred liver.
The drug, Vemlidy, comes with a boxed warning, the strongest
warning issued by the FDA that highlights serious risks such as
lactic acid buildup, accumulation of fat on the liver or
aggravation of the infection.
The drug has been approved as a once-daily treatment for the
condition, which the World Health Organization estimates is
responsible for more than 686,000 deaths every year worldwide.
Data from a late-stage study showed in January that the drug
was not only effective, but also safer than the company's
approved treatment, Viread.
Gilead's shares were down 0.7 pct at $77.90 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)