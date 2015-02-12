版本:
Gilead agrees 41,000 eur hep-C drug price for 12 week treatment

FRANKFURT Feb 12 Drugmaker Gilead has agreed on a price for its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi of 41,000 euros ($46,625) for a 12-week treatment for Germany's statutory medical insurers, the GKV association of Germany's statutory medical insurers said.

GKV, who provides coverage for about nine out of 10 Germans, said the U.S. biotechnology company had agreed on a price of 43,562.52 euros, which is subject to a 5.88 percent discount for statutory insurers.

The drug had initially been offered in Germany for a list price of 60,000 euros, or about 56,500 euros including the discount. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
