版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 19:26 BJT

EU regulators recommend approving Gilead's new hepatitis C drug

May 27 Gilead Sciences Inc's new hepatitis C drug combination, which shares an active ingredient with blockbuster Sovaldi, was recommended for marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use said it recommended approval of the combination of sofosbuvir and velpatasvir. Sofosbuvir is at the centre of a patent battle between Gilead and Merck & Co Inc. (bit.ly/20JOyWA)

Sovaldi generated $1.28 bln of sales in the first quarter for Gilead. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐