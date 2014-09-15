Gilead licenses hepatitis C drug to Cipla, Ranbaxy, 5 others

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 15 U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it has licensed its hepatitis C drug to seven companies including Cipla Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to make it available in 91 developing countries including India.
Cadila Healthcare, Mylan Laboratories Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Strides Arcolab Ltd and Hetero Drugs Ltd are the others who will now be able to make and sell the Sovaldi generic, the company said in a statement.
The companies will be allowed to set their own prices for the generic drug, and will pay a royalty on their earned sales to Gilead, it said.
Gilead's Sovaldi, chemically sofosbuvir, is hailed as a breakthrough in treating hepatitis C, but the company has come under fire over its product's $1,000-per-pill price tag in the United States. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI and Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports