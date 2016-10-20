Gilead unveils promising hep C, fatty liver data; setbacks elsewhere

Oct 20 Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday
announced high cure rates across all types of hepatitis C in
late stage studies testing a triple drug combination, and said
another experimental drug showed promise in reducing liver
scarring known as fibrosis in a midstage trial.
The company said it planned to advance the drug, called
GS-4997 or selonsertib, into Phase III trials against the fatty
liver disease known as NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis,
that is reaching epidemic proportions in the United States and
elsewhere. The drug was tested in combination with Gilead's
experimental anti-fibrotic drug simtuzumab.
Gilead shares rose more than 1 percent to $74.18.
But GS-4997 failed to achieve the main goal of midstage
trials for pulmonary arterial hypertension or diabetic kidney
disease based on preliminary data analysis, the company said.
"Due to insufficient evidence of efficacy, Gilead has
decided not to pursue Phase III studies of GS-4997 in PAH or DKD
at this time," Gilead said in a statement.
A quartet of Phase III trials tested Gilead's Sovaldi in
combination with experimental antiviral drugs velpatasvir and
voxilaprevir across hepatitis C genotypes 1 through 6 in
previously untreated patients and those who failed prior
therapy. The trials included patients with and without advanced
liver damage known as cirrhosis.
Across the four trials, the pangenotypic triple combination
achieved cure rates of between 95 percent and 97 percent over
either eight or 12 weeks of treatment.
The three drugs each use different mechanisms to prevent the
virus from replicating in the blood. Gilead's big-selling
two-drug combination Harvoni, which also includes Sovaldi,
treats genotype 1, the most common in the United States, as well
as genotypes 4, 5 and 6 with one pill a day.
In the trial of 72 patients with NASH and moderate to severe
fibrosis, 43 percent who got 18 milligrams of GS-4997 plus
simtuzumab achieved at least a one-stage improvement in
fibrosis. With a 6 mg dose of GS-4997 plus simtuzumab, 30
percent experienced such a fibrosis improvement, according to
preliminary data after 24 weeks of treatment.
"We believe this data, which raises the likelihood Gilead
participates in multi-billion dollar markets beyond HIV and
hepatitis C in the medium-term, should start to improve
sentiment" for the company, Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams
said in a research note.
Overall, GS-4997 was well tolerated with no dose-related
increase in the incidence of treatment-related adverse events or
serious adverse events, the company said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bernard Orr)