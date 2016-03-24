Gilead ordered to pay Merck $200 mln in hepatitis C drug patent dispute

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24 A federal jury on
Thursday ordered Gilead Sciences Inc to pay Merck & Co
$200 million in damages for infringing two Merck patents
related to a lucrative cure for hepatitis C.
The damages amount was far less than the $2 billion Merck
had demanded. On Tuesday, the same jury in San Jose, California,
upheld the validity of the patents, which lie at the heart of
the dispute over Gilead's blockbuster drugs, Sovaldi and
Harvoni. Together the medicines had more than $20 billion in
U.S. sales in 2014 and 2015.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Sandra Maler)