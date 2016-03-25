UPDATE 3-Gilead ordered to pay Merck $200 mln in hepatitis C drug patent dispute

(Adds comment from Merck)
By Rory Carroll and Andrew Chung
SAN JOSE, Calif.,/NEW YORK, March 24 A federal
jury on Thursday ordered Gilead Sciences Inc to pay
Merck & Co $200 million in damages for infringing two
Merck patents related to a lucrative cure for hepatitis C.
The damages award is far less than the $2 billion Merck had
demanded. On Tuesday, the same jury in San Jose, California,
upheld the validity of the patents, which lie at the heart of
the dispute over Gilead's blockbuster drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni.
Together the medicines had more than $20 billion in U.S. sales
in 2014 and 2015.
Merck is trying to catch up to Gilead, which dominates the
market on a new generation of hepatitis C drugs that can cure
well over 90 percent of patients with the liver disease.
Merck, which in January won approval on its own hepatitis C
drug, Zepatier, is also asking for a 10 percent royalty on
Gilead's sales going forward. That issue will be argued in a
separate non-jury trial before U.S. District Judge Beth Labson
Freeman starting next week.
Gilead spokeswoman Michele Rest said the company does not
believe Merck is entitled to any damages. "In the event the
judge maintains the jury's verdict, we will appeal," she said.
In a statement, Merck said, "We are pleased that the jury
recognized that patent protections are essential to the
development of new medical treatments."
In after-hours trading, Merck shares were down 50 cents to
$52.57. Gilead shares gained slightly.
Insurers, politicians and patient groups have denounced the
list prices of the new drugs. Harvoni, at $1,125 per pill before
discounts, costs $94,000 for a 12-week regimen.
Gilead obtained the active ingredient in its drugs,
sofosbuvir, by acquiring Pharmasset, Inc in 2011. Merck said
Pharmasset developed the chemical from a Merck patent that was
filed in 2002. Gilead, meanwhile, said Merck's patents were
derived from Pharmasset's work.
After Merck, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, demanded
royalties in 2013, Gilead and Merck sued each other in the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California. Last
month, Freeman ruled that Gilead's drugs infringe Merck's
patents.
In calculating damages, jurors said they sought a middle
ground. "We worked to get to something we could all agree so we
weren't hurting one side or the other," juror Cody Shump, a
20-year-old San Jose resident, told Reuters.
Merck's partner and co-owner of the patents, Ionis
Pharmaceuticals Inc, will get 20 percent of the damages
awarded Merck.
The case is Gilead Sciences, Inc v Merck & Co, Inc, in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
13-cv-4057.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Rory Carroll in San
Jose; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Diane Craft and Leslie
Adler)