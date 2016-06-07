Gileads escapes liability in hepatitis C patent fight with Merck

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
NEW YORK, June 6 A U.S. judge on Monday found a pattern of misconduct by Merck & Co including lying under oath and other unethical practices, freeing Gilead Sciences Inc from paying any damages for infringing Merck's patents with its lucrative treatments for hepatitis C, Sovaldi and Harvoni.
The dramatic ruling comes after a federal jury in San Jose, California, on March 24 ordered Gilead to pay $200 million in damages, after finding Merck's patents were valid. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia