Gilead 1st-qtr profit doubles on strong hepatitis C drug sales

April 30 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Thursday its quarterly net profit nearly doubled, driven by
sales of its novel hepatitis C drugs, as it topped Wall Street
estimates.
Gilead posted first-quarter net income of $4.3 billion, or
$2.76 per share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.33 per share, a
year earlier.
Product sales for the quarter rose 52 percent to $7.41
billion, including $4.55 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi
and Harvoni. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected
hepatitis C product sales of $3.54 billion, according to
Deutsche Bank.
Excluding one-time items, Gilead earned $2.94 per share in
the quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $2.32,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also raised its outlook for full-year 2015
product sales to a range of $28 billion to $29 billion from a
previous estimate of $26 billion to $27 billion.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley)