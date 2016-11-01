UPDATE 2-Gilead 3rd-quarter profit falls, HIV sales rise

(Adds company comments, updates share price)

By Deena Beasley

Nov 1 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday posted a 28 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to lower sales of its hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi, but its HIV drug sales beat Wall Street's expectations and the biotech company made no changes to its full-year outlook.

Shares of Gilead, which closed at $74.07 on the Nasdaq exchange, were slightly lower at $73.69 in after-hours trading.

Quarterly net profits dropped to $3.3 billion from $4.6 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $2.75 per share, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.86, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total product sales fell to $7.4 billion from $8.2 billion in the same 2015 period.

Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and recently launched Epclusa totaled $3.3 billion, compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier for Sovaldi and Harvoni. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast hepatitis C drug sales of $3.74 billion, according to a poll by Evercore ISI.

Sales of HIV and other antiviral drugs rose 21 percent from the year-ago period to $3.5 billion, due to robust sales of a new generation of Gilead medications, growing use of Gilead's older drug Truvada to prevent HIV infection and a one-time $332 million adjustment to the company's rebate reserve.

HIV sales were mixed, especially once one-time rebates are excluded, Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note. But he noted that the results "should bode well for HIV franchise sustainability."

Gilead drew fire after its 2014 launch of Sovaldi, the first in a new class of hepatitis C drugs considered to be a cure for the liver-destroying disease, at a price of $1,000 per pill. An estimated 3.2 million Americans are infected with hepatitis C and insurers have responded by closely monitoring which patients should be treated.

Health insurers and other payers have also been able to command steep discounts from Gilead now that competing hepatitis C drugs have been launched by AbbVie Inc and Merck & Co Inc.

For the full year, Gilead said it expects net product sales of between $29.5 billion and $30.5 billion.

Chief Executive Officer John Martin said the company is "still very actively evaluating" potential acquisitions and other investments, including "a series of different partnerships."

But he emphasized that "the bar remains high" and said opportunities considered so far have either been "too early for us or too expensive."

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)