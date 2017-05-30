Gilead's HIV combination therapy succeeds in four late-stage studies

May 30 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Tuesday its combination treatment for HIV met the main goal in
four late-stage studies, paving the way for regulatory
submissions.
The company is testing bictegravir in combination with
emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (FTC/TAF) in the trials.
"This investigational single tablet regimen brings together
the potency of...bictegravir, with the demonstrated efficacy and
safety profile of the FTC/TAF backbone," said Norbert
Bischofberger, Gilead's Chief Scientific Officer.
The company said it planned to submit applications for
approvals in the United States and the EU this year.
