公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一

Gilead combo drug fights all genotypes of hep C infection: data

Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc said its experimental hepatitis C combination was effective against all genotypes of the viral infection, citing data from four late-stage studies.

The trials were evaluating a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of the blockbuster Sovaldi with velpatasvir, an experimental NS5A inhibitor.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

