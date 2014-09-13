RPT-Gilead to raise price for new hepatitis C drug above $84,000

(Repeats story published Friday with no changes)
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 The next generation version
of Gilead Sciences Inc's $84,000 hepatitis C drug,
already under fire for its record-breaking costs, is going to be
even more expensive.
Gregg Alton, Gilead's executive vice president of corporate
and medical affairs, declined to give an exact price for the new
medicine, the first all-oral treatment for the virus which is
expected to launch next month.
The total cost of the current treatment is $95,000, which
includes Sovaldi and two older medicines, ribavirin and
interferon, according to Gilead. The price of the new drug would
be based on that cost, Alton said in an interview.
"We are going to price this fixed-dose regimen based on those
costs," Alton said. "We do plan on launching a better product
without having a significant premium."
Health insurers, U.S. state authorities and congressional
lawmakers have pleaded with Gilead to offer a greater discount
for Sovaldi as the cost of treating more than 3 million U.S.
patients are expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars.
The drugmaker is expected to rake in nearly $12 billion in
hepatitis C drug sales worldwide in 2014. Sovaldi sales have
been unprecedented for any drug in its first year on the market.
"The blank check mindset we've seen from Gilead is a threat
to our entire health care system, and we hope they will pursue
more sustainable pricing in the future," said Brendan Buck, a
spokesman for the insurance industry's largest lobbying group,
America's Health Insurance Plans.
Gilead expects savings for some patients in its pricing
scheme. It said that nearly half of hepatitis C patients -
previously untreated, healthier individuals - can be cured after
eight weeks of using the new pill, compared with 12 weeks for
the current Sovaldi regimen. That would effectively cut the
treatment cost by one-third for such patients.
U.S. health regulators are due to decide by Oct. 10 whether
to approve the new drug, a pill that combines Sovaldi with the
experimental therapy ledipasvir and eliminates the need for
other treatments. It has been shown to cure up to 99 percent of
patients versus 90 percent for Sovaldi plus ribavirin and
interferon, which also cause hard-to-tolerate side effects.
LOWER AVERAGE COST?
But the fact that a shorter treatment time for some will
equate to a lower drug price may disappoint some investors. ISI
Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum on Friday lowered his average
price estimate per patient to $85,000 from $100,000 to account
for it.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee estimates that the
new Gilead drug will be priced at $95,000 for 12 weeks, while
Sanford Bernstein's Geoff Porges anticipated a list price of
$100,000.
Alton noted that the new drug will be priced below the
current cost of Sovaldi plus Olysio, a daily protease inhibitor
sold by Johnson & Johnson. Although it is not
FDA-approved, some doctors have been prescribing Sovaldi in
combination with Olysio, costing up to $150,000.
But J. Mario Molina, chief executive officer at insurer
Molina Healthcare Inc, says the drug should cost no more
than $45,000 per patient, based on his estimate of how many
patients it may save from severe liver disease.
"Yes, it will save lives and prevent people from having a
liver transplant, but not very many," Molina said. "If I said,
you give me $9 million and I will give you $4 million or $5
million back, would you do that? That's what Gilead is doing."
Hepatitis C kills more than 15,000 Americans each year,
mostly from illnesses such as cirrhosis and liver cancer,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
The often-undiagnosed virus is transmitted through
contaminated blood. While infection rates have dropped since the
early 1990s - due in part to the introduction of blood and organ
screening - many older adults remain at risk. The CDC has called
for baby boomers to be routinely tested.
Gilead estimates that around 400,000 Americans diagnosed
with the virus are currently under a doctor's care.
"We are probably looking at 150,000 being treated this year,
maybe slightly more - say 200,000 - next year," Alton said.
He estimates it will take three years to treat the diagnosed
population, including newly identified patients, and about 20
years for hepatitis C to be eradicated.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Shumaker)