U.S. lawmakers ask Gilead about Sovaldi pricing

March 21 U.S. lawmakers have asked for a briefing from Gilead Sciences Inc on the price of new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

A letter to Gilead from Democrats in the House Energy & Commerce Committee asks for information on Sovaldi discounts to payors and patients.

The recently approved medicine, seen as a breakthrough in the treatment of the serious liver disease, costs about $84,000 per patient.

Gilead shares were down 4 percent in morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)