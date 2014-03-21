U.S. lawmakers ask Gilead about Sovaldi pricing

March 21 U.S. lawmakers have asked for a
briefing from Gilead Sciences Inc on the price of new
hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.
A letter to Gilead from Democrats in the House Energy &
Commerce Committee asks for information on Sovaldi discounts to
payors and patients.
The recently approved medicine, seen as a breakthrough in
the treatment of the serious liver disease, costs about $84,000
per patient.
Gilead shares were down 4 percent in morning trading on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)