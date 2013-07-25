Gilead profit meets Wall St forecast, sales rise 14 pct

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said its quarterly profit rose nearly 9 percent, in line with Wall Street estimates, as sales, including of its flagship HIV drugs, increased 14 percent.
The world's largest maker of branded HIV drugs said second-quarter net profit rose to $772.6 million, or 46 cents per share, from $711.6 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Gilead earned 50 cents a share in the quarter, matching the average analyst estimate, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 4 percent to $938.1 million, while sales of an older product, Truvada, rose 3 percent to $807.8 million. Sales of newer HIV drug Complera more than doubled to $188.7 million, and recently launched Stribild had sales of $99.4 million for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $2.77 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $2.66 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.